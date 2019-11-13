BJP to field disqualified MLAs in bypolls: Yediyurappa

BJP is gearing up to accomodate the Karnataka MLAs that were disqualified. The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the order of the Karnatka Assembly Speaker disqualifying 14 Congress and three JDS' MLAs. The court, but allowed them to content in the polls.

Thus, the saffron party is making all efforts to field all of them in the by-elections scheduled for December 5.

Welcoming the apex court decision, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said “All the 17 MLAs will be accommodated in the party. We will be fielding them in the by-elections scheduled in December. A clear stand will be known at the party’s state executive meet scheduled to be held this evening.”

Meanwhile, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president tweeted “I welcome the #SupremeCourt verdict. The hand of BJP in toppling the coalition govt is now clear. The involvement of @BSYBJP & @AmitShah is now proved. If BJP has any morality left, they should not give tickets to these disqualified MLA’s to contest.”

He further said “Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of all the 17 MLA’s who defected from @INCIndia & JDS. It also proves that the Karnataka BJP govt is an illegal govt. @BJP4India had used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority. It should be immediately dismissed.”