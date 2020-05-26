BJP to host grand e-rally to mark one year of its second term

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to host an elaborate e-rally or virtual rally to mark the first anniversary of the second term of the party in power. The party has sketched out a detailed plan that encompasses digital press conferences by ministers, and extensive social media interactions, media reports stated.

"This last one year has been full of historic experiences. Century-long wishes of the people have been met -- ending triple talaq, abrogation of Article 370, making Ladakh a Union Territory, paving the way for Ram temple at Ayodhya and enacting a new law for refugees," the BJP said in a communique.

The party is planning to keep the celebration lowkey because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier, the government had carried out rallies with the cabinet ministers at the helm of it.

According to report, a key part of this outreach program is "e-rallies" in big cities and small towns as part of its outreach programme. The party said each of these should reach at least 500 groups within a week.

All the government departments have been told to highlight their achievements, which will be used as communication material for digital rallies.

As many as 1,000 virtual conferences are to be organized, where the party workers will reiterate the Prime Minister's message of "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India. The BJP workers will take a pledge to promote local products in keeping with PM Modi's message to be "vocal-for-local".

Media conferences will be held through 150 digital media centres located across the country.

The party also plans to hold at least a thousand virtual conferences, where the state and central leaders will address the people. These sessions will be set on different themes to discuss different policies of the Centre and will have 20 minutes set aside for question and answer sessions.

The party workers should form booth-level WhatsApp groups. A special drive should be undertaken on May 27, 28 and 29 to create these WhatsApp groups. Short videos of the government's achievements should be translated into regional languages and spread on social media, as per the NDTV report.

Party chief JP Nadda will use Facebook Lives to communicate with the workers, the party said.

Over the last years, the government had planned huge outreach programmes, roping in all the union ministers and the state leaders. It involved hundreds of rallies, rath yatras, public meetings and more.