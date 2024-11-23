In a significant victory, the BJP has become the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, set to win over 130 seats in the 288-member house. As of 9 pm, the Election Commission’s data showed the BJP winning 125 seats and leading in 7.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is on track for a commanding majority with over 230 seats, much above the magic figure of 145 required to form the government. Shiv Sena (Shinde) has won 54 seats and is leading in 3, while NCP (Ajit Pawar) has won 40 seats and is leading in 1, securing the alliance’s dominance.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) and NCP ( Sharad Pawar) was struggling even to secure 50 seats together, per the election commission data by 9 pm.

This victory marks a monumental rise for the BJP in Maharashtra, from winning 14 seats in 1980 to delivering its best performance yet. The party surpassed its previous high of 122 seats in 2014, leveraging strategic alliances and dismantling the influence of long-standing regional dynasties. By enlisting Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the BJP weakened the Thackeray family’s dominance and halted Sharad Pawar’s political journey.

Strategic Masterstrokes

The BJP’s victory was bolstered by its well-planned strategies. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, introduced in July 2024, emerged as a game-changer. This scheme, providing ₹1,500 per month to 2.3 crore women beneficiaries, resonated deeply, with the promise to hike the payout to ₹2,100 swaying women voters in favour of the Mahayuti.

On the contentious Maratha reservation issue, the BJP maneuvered deftly. Agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil withdrew from contesting elections, splitting Maratha votes. Independent candidates capitalised on his name to rally community support, further diluting the Opposition’s strength. The consolidation of Dalits, Muslims and Marathas that propelled the Opposition to victory in the Lok Sabha polls crumbled in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Agrarian issues were addressed with precision. Announcements of higher procurement prices through Nafed and enhanced State support for crops like soyabean appeased farmers, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha — traditionally challenging regions for the BJP.

From welfare to warfare

Beyond welfare schemes, the BJP’s campaign struck a chord with its slogans like “Batenge toh katenge” (If divided, we fall) and PM Narendra Modi’s “Ek hai toh safe hai” (United, we are safe). The framing of the election as a Dharma Yuddha (righteous war) against “vote jihad” energised the BJP’s core voter base.

Attempts by the Opposition to spotlight issues like alleged threats to the Constitution failed to gain traction. Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fragmented the Opposition vote, particularly affecting Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of an Adani-Modi nexus and his advocacy for a caste census also fell flat. The BJP maintained its core support among upper castes and OBCs, with OBC consolidation against Marathas strengthening the party’s position further.

Reshaping Maharashtra’s political landscape

The BJP’s ascent in Maharashtra marks a turning point in the State’s political history. This victory has reshaped Maharashtra’s urban and rural constituencies alike. From farmers to women voters, the Mahayuti alliance struck a chord across demographics, redefining the state’s political landscape.

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) approaches its centenary in 2025, the Maharashtra BJP has presented its parent organisation a historic triumph with Devendra Fadnavis — a staunch swayamsevak —poised to return as Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis credited the BJP alliance’s victory to the success of the “Ladki Bahin” scheme, support from nationalist organizations, and religious leaders. “Maharashtra stands with PM Modi,” he said, adding that the Opposition’s attempts to polarise communities were defeated.