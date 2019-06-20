BJP trying to topple Cong-JD(S) coalition in State: Kumaraswamy

Office buzz
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, while releasing the book Mitri Parva — which talks of the achievements of his government in the past one year — said that despite non-cooperation the BJP in State and its frequent attempts to poach the JD(S) and Congress MLAs, we have achieved many firsts in the implementation of schemes and have provided relief to people.
“Ever since Assembly elections, which were held last year, the BJP has been trying at it to poach MLAs but it hasn’t not succeeded. The government is stable and will complete its term,” he said.
The Chief minister said the challenge before him was to take the administration close to the people in a way that they should repent about their decision not to support the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.
While releasing the book, Kumaraswamy said: “We have implemented crop-loan waiver in the most transparent manner and were able to reduced the overall cost by 50 per cent.”
“This was made possible by ensuring transparency while implementing loan waiver and avoiding middlemen while rolling out the scheme. This has paid us rich dividends,” he added.
Initially, the farm-loan waiver was estimated to be around ₹44,000 crore, benefiting 43 lakh farmers, and was to be reimbursed in four years. “However, a pragmatic approach marked by use of information technology (IT) tools and identity proof such as Aadhar — which led to the elimination of ineligible beneficiaries — has resulted in reduction of overall cost of the scheme to ₹22,000 crore,” said Kumaraswamy.
Kumaraswamy said the State government has spent half the amount in financial year 2017-18, and last year 2018-19, ₹9,000 crore were disbursed. This was for farmers who had availed loan from both co-operative sector and public sector banks.
This year, the State government has allocated ₹13,000 crore.
“The implementation of farm loan waiver in Karnataka has been carried out without any external borrowing ,” said Kumaraswamy.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the State government, keeping water requirements of Bengaluru in mind, has asked the officials to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for listing Sharavati water from Linganamakki dam.
