BJP upbeat of winning 75 seats in Haryana polls: Tomar

The iPhone 11 Pro nails it with photography and video
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
The abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and several welfare schemes initiated by the Centre and the state, especially for farmers, would help the BJP to win at least 75 out of the total 90 seats in the forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.
"Besides being an agrarian state, Haryana is known for having a large number of youth serving in the armed forces. So, the measures we have taken to improve the security situation in J&K, including the scrapping of the Article 370 would help us in the coming elections," said Tomar, who is also the BJP's election-in-charge for the state.
Currently, the BJP has 47 MLAs, and the state would go to the polls on October 21 to elect a new assembly.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address four rallies in the States -- at Ballabhgarh, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri and at Hisar on October 14, 15 and 18. "We asked for his presence at more rallies. But so far got approval for only four," Tomar told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting.
The Minister said many measures are taken by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state, including transparent recruitment process for teachers, would help the BJP immensely. After all, it is a State where a former chief minister was convicted in a teacher recruitment scam, Tomar said.
According to the Minister, in addition to Rs 6,000 a year given by the Centre to farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), the State government is offering an additional sum of Rs 6,000 to the farmers in the state. This is not given as a payout unlike PM-Kisan scheme, but as financial support to pay for different schemes initiated exclusively for farmers, such as premium for the pension scheme for farmers, etc.
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Products compliant with the new guidelines will be in the market in the next 3 months
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...