BJP will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022: PM Modi at Delhi rally

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

The BJP believes in positivity, Prime Minister Modi says

The BJP-led Central government will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls.

He said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country, and cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.

“We delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies,” Modi said.

The BJP, he added, believes in positivity and the interest of the country is supreme for it. He told the gathering that India will not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development.

The Aam Aadmi Party will continue to stall welfare schemes for people if it is voted back to power, the Prime Minister said at the rally in Karkardooma.

Listing his government’s achievements, he cited the revocation of Article 370, the Ayodhya verdict, the Kartarpur corridor and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for persecuted minorities.

regional elections
Delhi
