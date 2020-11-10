BJP wins 29 of 54 by-elections in 11 States

The BJP has won 29 of the 54 by-elections conducted in 11 States. In the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary by-polls in Bihar, the JD(U) was leading, according to the Election Commission website

In Karnataka, the BJP won both the Sira and Rajareshwari Assembly seats. The winning margin in Rajareshwari was 58,113 votes. Political pundits feel that the convincing win in RR Nagar and Sira by-election has silenced the opponents within the saffron party and its critics, who had slammed Karnataka Chief Minister’s handling of the State’s economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Telangana, the BJP was set to clinch the Dubbaka Assembly. This win will be a major setback to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which had won the seat previously.

In Madhya Pradesh, where by-polls were held for 28 Assembly seats, the BJP has won 12 seats and was leading in seven with one going to the Congress, the Election Commission website showed at the time of going to press.

Crucial Gujarat win

In Gujarat, the BJP won all the eight seats. In the Abdasa Assembly Constituency, the BJP candidate defeated the Congress rival by 36,778 votes, while in Morbi, the BJP candidate won by 4,649 votes. In Dangs, BJP’s Vijay Patel won with a maximum margin of 60,095 votes.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the voters and the BJP workers on the victory.

“Rising above the geographical and social barriers, all communities have voted for the BJP and proved this to be the last nail in the Congress’ coffin,” Rupani said on Tuesday. He also stated that this was just a “trailer” of the upcoming local body polls for panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations, and the Assembly polls scheduled in the State in 2022.

Repeating a similar trend in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won six seats, while the Samajwadi Party won the last seat.

In Jharkhand, of the two by-poll seats, one went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha while the Congress won the other seat.

In Manipur, the BJP won three of the five seats with one going to an Independent.

In the Haryana by-polls, the lone seat of Baroda was won by the Congress, defeating the BJP by 10,566 votes.

In Nagaland the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won one of the two seats while the other was won by an Independent, the EC website showed.

At the time of going to press, votes were still being counted for the two seats in Odisha for which by-polls were held.