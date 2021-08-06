BJP workers launch protest demanding opening of Mumbai suburban services for the common man

The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and senior BJP leader, Praveen Darekar, led an agitation of BJP party workers at Churchgate railway station on Friday demanding the plying of suburban local train services for all those who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine, a media statement issued by the BJP said.

Since the onset of the second pandemic wave, the general population of Mumbai has not been allowed to use suburban railway services. The services have been reserved for emergency and government workers.

Despite a police presence, Darekar, along with BJP workers entered Churchgate railway station and managed to travel by train from Churchgate to Charni Road railway station. At Charni Raod Station, a Railway Ticket Collector levied a fine of Rs 260 on Darekar and other party workers, the statement added.

“No matter how much the State government and the Police try to stop and arrest BJP workers, the party will continue to struggle for public services and it will not tolerate the state government's efforts to muzzle its voice,” Darekar said in the statement.

“The police and the railway administration are doing their job, we are not against them. But the BJP objects to the state government policy. After vaccination, travel by air, BEST buses, rickshaws and taxis is allowed, then why not on local trains,” Darekar said, adding further that the agitation will continue till the people get permission to travel on suburban trains.

Senior BJP office-bearers, leaders and activists also staged an agitation at all local railway stations in Mumbai against the state government on Friday. At Churchgate station, Darekar was joined by MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Rahul Narvekar, who was arrested by the Police.