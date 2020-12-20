BJP’s CM in West Bengal will be a ‘son of the soil’: Amit Shah

Clearing months of political suspense, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP’s Chief Minister in West Bengal will be a “son of the soil” .

The announcement comes as a counter to intense campaigning by the Trinamool Congress that has labelled the saffron party as “outsider”. Senior leaders from Trinamool have time and again harped on ‘Bengali pride’ and regionalism to claim that “outsiders will run the State”, if BJP came to power.

While Shah did not name a candidate, he reiterated that if elected to power in the State, the Chief Minister will be a “bhoomiputra”. The BJP Parliamentary Board will take a call on the name of the Chief Minister candidate.

“The CM will be a son of the soil. We will let you all know the name once we zero-in,” Shah said.

Shah ruled out imposition of President’s rule in the State and said Chief Mamata Banerjee is “trying to gain voter sympathy”. The Chief Minister has repeatedly dared the Centre to impose Article 356, since BJP was unable to counter her politically. “Such things are not discussed in public and should be kept for Centre-State talks,” he said.

Call for change

To a specific question on implementation of NRC and CAA, Shah told reporters that “rules for CAA will be framed”. “There’s a pandemic and unless vaccination starts it will be difficult to carry out such a huge exercise (National Register of Citizens),” he said.

According to Shah people are yearning for a “parivartan” (change) and will throw out the oppressive rule of Mamata Banerjee soon.

Addressing supporters at the end of a roadshow in Bolpur — 160 km from Kolkata — the Union Minister said “change is in the offing” and people will vote for development and removal of “bhanje ki dadagiri” (strong arm tactics of the nephew), in an apparent reference to Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek.

Incidentally, the call for change or “parivartan” was the go-to slogan for Mamata Banerjee during her days in the opposition when the Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

“We will win more than 200 seats and come to power with complete majority,” Shah told reporters later in the day.

Poor economic parameters

The Union Home Minister pointed out to poor economic parameters of Bengal; and its steady decline, first during the Left Front’s 34-year rule and then under the decade-long Trinamool regime. West Bengal’s State debt ₹500,000 crore meant that every child “will have a debt of ₹50,000 at the time of birth”, Shah said.

From 33 per cent contribution to India's GDP, Bengal's contribution is now minimalistic; while the industrial production contribution of the State to the national average is just 3.5 per cent. The State stands 20th (out of 32) in industrial growth and its CAGR is at 5.74 per cent.

Growth rate in service sector is amongst the lowest in the country at 5.8 per cent, Shah said.