National

Black fungus patients to be treated in separate ward at Goa Medical College & Hospital

PTI Panaji | Updated on May 21, 2021

The state has recorded six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, of which one patient has died

The Goa government on Friday said it will set up a separate ward to treat people infected with black fungus at the Goa Medical College and Hospital’s super-speciality block.

Speaking to reporters, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state has so far recorded six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, of which one patient has died.

Also read: MSN Laboratories launches posaconazole in domestic market

A separate 25-bed ward will be dedicated to treat people suffering from the fungal infection, which is prevalent in Covid-19 patients who have recovered, he said.

Places such as Delhi were bifurcating the cases of black fungus from coronavirus cases, he said.

“We don’t want to mix up the two infections. A separate treatment protocol will be worked out for mucormycosis patients,” the minister said.

Published on May 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.