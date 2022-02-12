Blinken, Jaishankar discuss continued cooperation in handling Covid-19 issues

On the sidelines of the Quad meeting, the two talked about situations in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Myanmar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed steps for continued cooperation on dealing with Covid-19 and handling of geo-political issues including the Ukrainian crisis and the situations in Afghanistan and Myanmar in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers in Melbourne, Australia.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed cooperation on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, diplomatic efforts in response to Russian aggression, the challenges we face in Afghanistan, placing Burma back on the path to democracy, and other issues of mutual concern,” according to a statement issued by the US Department of State on Friday.

Blinken and Jaishankar also talked about efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common priorities, including reinforcing the rules-based international order.

Foreign Ministers from US, India, Australia and Japan met for the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne on Thursday, to “reaffirm the Quad’s commitment to supporting Indo Pacific countries’ efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.’’

Quad grouping

The Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the four countries initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, became in-operational after the withdrawal of Australia under Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2008.

With growing threat from the rising influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region, the four countries got together again in 2017.

The Quad countries have started cooperating in significant areas such as vaccine supply, maritime security, cyber security and handling threat of terrorism.

The US, in its Indo-Pacific strategy, has identified “supporting India’s continued rise and regional leadership’’ as one of the key aims.

Strengthening relationships with leading regional partners, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Pacific Islands, is another key point in the strategy.

First in-person meeting

The Quad Foreign Ministers, in their first in-person meeting, also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, Russia’s role in it and the need to help the country retain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The countries also reaffirmed the UNSC Resolution (2021) that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists.

On the political crisis in Myanmar, the Quad Ministers called for an end to violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and unhindered humanitarian access.