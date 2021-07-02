BMC issues new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination camps at offices, housing societies

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued additional guidelines for setting up Covid-19 vaccination camps at offices, housing societies in the light of the recent vaccination scam.
In a bid to prevent fake vaccination drives, the Mumbai civic body has issued new guidelines which will require housing societies and workplaces to conduct vaccination camps only through private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, according to an agency report.
It has further released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal along with contact details of ward-level war rooms.
The management at workplaces and housing societies will have to ensure that the private vaccination centres are on CoWIN by contacting the local authority.
The BMC on Thursday had informed the Bombay High Court that it has formulated draft guidelines for preventing fake vaccination camps at private housing societies, offices, educational institutions and other premises. The new guidelines were issued on Thursday.
Furthermore, workplaces and housing society managements will be required to appoint a designated "nodal officer" and coordinate with private vaccination centres and support vaccination activities, according to the guidelines.
All aspects of vaccination including registration of beneficiaries, availability of physical and IT infrastructure along with vaccination will be overseen and facilitated by the nodal officer.
Housing societies will have to inform their respective medical officer and local police station about the organised vaccination camps at least three days prior.
It will be the responsibility of the nodal officer of private vaccination centres to ensure that all beneficiaries get a link to digital certificates. Furthermore, the health department team will also conduct random surprise visits to vaccination sites, as per the directive.
