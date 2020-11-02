BMC to begin free COVID-19 testing at 244 places located across Mumbai

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to begin free coronavirus tests at 244 places across the city from today.

Now, this takes up the number of State-run Covid-19 tests to over 300 across Mumbai. BMC will carry out the free tests in the designated places every day between 10 am to 2 am.

These 244 Covid-19 testing centres are sprawled across all 24 wards, Livemint reported.

BMC has provided a dedicated link — http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in — wherein people can get the information about the testing centres by calling toll free number ‘1916’ maintained by the BMC’s main control room.

BMC mentioned that some of the testing centres will use the RTPCR Medical testing method. While others will use rapid antigen tests that give results within an hour.

So far, the capital city has conducted 15.13 lakh tests. In these tests, 2.56 lakh individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to BMC database, 1,716 people have so far been discharged after recuperating from the virus. The overall recovery rate stood at 89 per cent.

Mumbai, as of November 1, currently has 18,026 active cases of the coronavirus. The growth rate of which stands at 0.41 per cent.