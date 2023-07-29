The Business Network International (BNI), a peer-to-peer referral organisation with 3.1 lakh members in over 78 countries, will host the fourth edition of its flagship event BNI GoNat 2023 here on September 9 and 10.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjana Shah and T Satish Kumar, Executive Director and Area Director of BNI Hyderabad, unveiled the conference logo on Saturday.

BNI GoNat will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand their footprint nationally. . The event is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates from India and abroad,” Sanjana Shah said.

Mac Srinivasan, Global Markets President of BNI, and Hemu Suvarna, National Director of BNI India, would take part in the event.

