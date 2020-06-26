Border tensions: ‘PM Modi must speak the truth on Chinese incursions’

The Congress observed Friday as ‘Shaheed Samman Diwas’ to salute the martyrs and soldiers of the country.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must inform the people of the country why 20 Indian soldiers were killed if there was no incursion by China. She added that the country is indebted to the valour and service of the armed forces.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the country has to stand united to remove the Chinese from Indian soil. He urged the Prime Minister to speak truth about the situation along the Chinese borders.

Addressing a press conference, former Ministers of State for Defence, MM Pallam Raju and Jitendra Singh, said that in an alarming threat to national security and territorial integrity, China has occupied Indian territory up to 18 km inside the LAC, in the Depsang plains, up to Y-Junction, Bottleneck, as per multiple reports.

“The UPA government stood form and ensured the withdrawal of Chinese forces and reclaimed our side of the LAC. The current government unfortunately refuses to even acknowledge any incursions, thereby weakening the morale of our soldiers,” Raju said.

Raju asked “Why is the Modi government afraid of acknowledging Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and in the Depsang plains?”

He asked, “Why is the Modi government demoralising our brave solders by issuing contradictory statements? Why is the Modi government’s diplomacy not helping in protecting and restoring India’s territorial integrity?”.