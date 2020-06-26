National

Border tensions: ‘PM Modi must speak the truth on Chinese incursions’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi asks the PM to clarify how 20 Indian soldiers were killed if Chinese forces did not intrude in Indian territory

The Congress observed Friday as ‘Shaheed Samman Diwas’ to salute the martyrs and soldiers of the country.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must inform the people of the country why 20 Indian soldiers were killed if there was no incursion by China. She added that the country is indebted to the valour and service of the armed forces.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the country has to stand united to remove the Chinese from Indian soil. He urged the Prime Minister to speak truth about the situation along the Chinese borders.

Addressing a press conference, former Ministers of State for Defence, MM Pallam Raju and Jitendra Singh, said that in an alarming threat to national security and territorial integrity, China has occupied Indian territory up to 18 km inside the LAC, in the Depsang plains, up to Y-Junction, Bottleneck, as per multiple reports.

“The UPA government stood form and ensured the withdrawal of Chinese forces and reclaimed our side of the LAC. The current government unfortunately refuses to even acknowledge any incursions, thereby weakening the morale of our soldiers,” Raju said.

Raju asked “Why is the Modi government afraid of acknowledging Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and in the Depsang plains?”

He asked, “Why is the Modi government demoralising our brave solders by issuing contradictory statements? Why is the Modi government’s diplomacy not helping in protecting and restoring India’s territorial integrity?”.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Covid-19: Recovery rate in Maharashtra edges up to 52.4%