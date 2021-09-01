BOXOP partners with Infibeam Avenues to offer bill payment services in Kerala

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Infibeam Avenues Ltd has collaborated with the Kerala-based fintech start-up BOXOP Solutions to offer the BillAvenue platform for utility bill payment services.
The BillAvenue platform will provide collection and processing services for utility bill payments for all customers of Akshaya Kendras across Kerala, a statement said.
BOXOP, working under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), provides comprehensive and cost-effective services through Akshaya Kendras, which are a Kerala government initiative.
Manoj Sasidharan, Founder & Director, BOXOP Solutions Pvt Ltd. said, "This partnership will go a long way in ensuring timely bill payments for comprehensive and cost-effective services for the general public."
Kerala has over 3,200 Akshaya e-centresd across the state, with at least two centres in each Panchayat, an official statement said. BillAvenue - an operating unit of Bharat BillPay Operating Unit (BBPOU), is a unified, interoperable online bill payments platform developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). BBPOU has a network of over 250 agent institutions, comprising over 600,000 agents spread across more than 2,600 cities in India.
Vishwas Patel, Executive Director at Infibeam Avenues said, “This partnership is another step towards realising NPCI's vision of simplifying and transforming, the way in which bill payments are done in India. We have remained at the forefront of technology development to leverage the latest enhancements in the bill payment ecosystem."
BillAvenue serves over 180 live billers on its platform, including DTH players, civic bodies and domestic and cooking gas retailers, among others.
