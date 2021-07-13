BPCL expresses interest to set up ₹1,000 cr ethanol plant in Telangana

A team of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, on Tuesday, met Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Telangana, to express their interest in setting up an ethanol production plant in the State.

This meeting comes in the recent backdrop of the Union Government’s policy to increase ethanol production in the country.

Proposed plant specifics

The BPCL team headed by Anurag Saraogi, Executive Director (Bio Fuels), proposed a plant of 500,000 litres per day capacity to be set up with an outlay of approximately ₹1,000 crore.

Anurag Saraogi said in a statement, “Telangana is ethanol deficient as on date, considering 10 per cent blending requirements in Motor Spirit (MS). ln view of the 20 per cent blending targets by 2025-26 as per the Road Map document released by NITI Aayog and MoPNG, in June-2021, BPCL is planning to set up a 500 KLD capacity grain-based 1G Ethanol plant in Telangana which will not only facilitate the production of 1G Ethanol and contribute revenue to the State but also generate huge direct and indirect employment in the State.”

“To set up 1G Ethanol plant of 500 KLPD capacity, we need about 100 acres of land with proximity to source of water as the plant requires about 4,000 KL Day of water for its regular operations,” he said.

Jayesh Ranjan assured, “Telangana Government will extend all necessary support to set up first Generation ethanol production plant in the State, and allotment of land along with necessary clearances will be fast-tracked.”