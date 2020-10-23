BPCL ties up with Fino Payments Bank for recharging truck drivers’ fleet cards

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Truck drivers, who had hitherto faced huge challenge in recharging their BPCL Smartfleet Cards (used for fuel payment) in and around Erode can now heave a sigh of relief. Thanks to the association between BPCL and Fino Payments Bank, the drivers would now be able to get the fleet cards recharged by paying equivalent cash at the bank’s point.
The digitised cash in the form of prepaid fleet cards would allow truck drivers to make payment for fuel at BPCL outlets.
Biswajeet Sinha, Senior Divisional Head, Fino Payments Bank (South), said that cash digitisation through cash management is one of the key services offered by the bank to partners that have huge cash flow. We would be providing this service across all the 700+BPCL outlets across Tamil Nadu.
BPCL’s Fleet Sales Officer (Coimbatore region) S Sruti said the SmartFleet programme was the first-of-its- kind initiative in the country aimed at helping transporters manage their funds effectively. More than 4.5 lakh transporters across the State are using Smartfleet till date.
BPCL sources expect the daily recharge at this point at over ₹35 lakh.
In addition to BPCL outlets, a network of 5,000+ small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, dairy outlets are part of Fino’s banking network in the State. The bank has facilitated transactions amounting to ₹1,800+ crore since the start of FY 2020-21, with cash management services at over 50 per cent of the total.
