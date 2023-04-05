The new Telangana Secretariat, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, will be inaugurated on April 30.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will move into his Chambers first, while other Ministers, Secretaries and other staff will occupy their respective chambers and cubicles. It will be for the first time in nine years that the Chief Minister will work out of the Secretariat.

A Vastu-savvy leader, KCR preferred to carry out his Secretarial responsibilities from his Camp Office at Begumpet in the last nine years. Ever since he won the maiden polls to the new State in 2014, he was on the lookout to build a brand new Secretariat.

Reports suggest that he didn’t like the Vastu of the Secretariat in the combined State. He made several appeals to the Union government to hand over Bison Polo ground to build a new Secretariat.

He offered to compensate by offering an alternative land parcel in lieu of the Bison Polo ground, which is owned by the Army. The Union government, however, has not given a positive response, forcing the State government to look at alternative locations.

With no suitable alternative site readily available, the State government decided to demolish the old structure and build a brand new one. Leading construction company Shapoorji Palloji won the mandate to build the structure.

To make way for the construction, the Secretarial activity has been shifted to the BRK Building, which used to house several Departmental offices, across the road. The inauguration was to happen in February 2023 but was deferred after a fire mishap halted works briefly.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad will soon add one more feather in its tourist attractions with the inauguration of a 125-feet high Ambedkar statue to commemorate his contribution to the nation.