Brazilian regulator gives nod to import Covaxin, Sputnik V

The Latam State of Brazil has approved Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and SputnikV of Russia, for their import and use.

This approval comes as a major boost to the Indian biotech company, as also for the maker of Sputnik V. Both companies are in the process of ramping up their manufacturing capacities in India.

Earlier, Anvisa, the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, had denied permission to import Covaxin on concerns that the Indian vaccine making plant did not conform to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) norms.

According to local reports, the Brazilian health regulator also approved the proposal to import Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Initially, Brazil is likely to import four million doses of Covaxin, under controlled conditions. The decision was taken at the 9th Extraordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board.

The regulator made it mandatory that all batches despatched to Brazil must have been manufactured as per GMP norms.

Bharat Biotech had, in February, signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin in the second and third quarters of 2021.

Meanwhile, RDIF, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, announced that Brazil had approved Sputnik V for import. It tweeted, “#SputnikV will be used in Brazil following Anvisa’s approval.”

This approval comes after the Sputnik V team addressed Anvisa’s queries on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

In another tweet, it said, “Sputnik V announces key international production partners. More than 20 companies in 13 countries will produce enough #SputnikV to vaccinate 800 million people per year. RDIF partners are joining the effort to win the fight against #COVID19. Together we are stronger!”