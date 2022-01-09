We have no intentions of imposing a lockdown in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal

Urging citizens to follow all the Covid appropriate behaviour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the State government has no intention to enforce lockdown as the city is witnessing a surge in daily Covid cases. He also said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Monday and along with experts review the Covid situation in the national capital.

In a virtual address on Sunday, he said, “I have been asked by many people whether we will impose a lockdown. We have no intentions of imposing a lockdown as of now. Our efforts will be on imposing minimalistic restrictions, as much as we can, so that the livelihoods and economic activities do not get disrupted.” He added that the Delhi Government is also in regular touch with the Central government on the evolving Covid situation in the city and all that authorities along with the LieutenantGovernor are regularly monitoring the situation.

Low hospitalisation rates, mortality

The Chief Minister said that on Saturday the capital city recorded about 20,000 daily Covid cases and on Sunday evening it is expected to record about 22,000 cases. He added that Delhi, as well as the country, is witnessing a surge in Covid cases but the number of hospitalizations and mortality rate is low.

“In the previous wave which came in April-May period, on May 7, for instance, Delhi had recorded similar levels of daily cases at about 20,000 but the death count was at about 341 and almost 20,000 hospital beds were occupied. In comparison, on Saturday, there were 7 deaths and 1,500 hospital beds were occupied,” Kejriwal added.

He said while citizens should not panic but they should also not become complacent and should strictly adhere to Covid protocols of masking and social distancing. He also emphasized on the need for getting vaccinated.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier tested Covid positive and said that he was in home isolation for 7-8 days. Earlier in the day he tweeted, “ I am back at your service after recovering from Covid-19.”