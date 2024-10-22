The expansion of the BRICS grouping with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“India values the close co-operation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” Modi said in a statement before leaving for Kazan, Russia, to attend the 16th BRICS summit on Tuesday.

The Indian PM is on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” Modi said. There are speculations about Modi’s possible meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not confirmed the meetings.

BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are set to welcome new members including Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE, at the summit.

There are more than 30 countries lined up for membership of the BRICS but the discussions are still on and a decision is yet to be taken on the countries to be admitted first.

This year’s summit has as its focus the integration of new BRICS members into BRICS cooperation mechanisms, also strengthening economic cooperation, promoting cooperation for energy and food security, promoting cooperation in a host of areas related to science, healthcare, environmental protection, culture, sports, youth exchanges and civil society, according to the MEA.

“Building upon the annual summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the PM said.

