BSNL can launch 4G with a ₹1,000-cr investment: Association

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) can launch 4G services, a key requirement for its revival, with an investment of about ₹1,000 crore against the estimated ₹9,000 crore it would require as per the new tender.
This would be possible through upgrading its existing 49,300 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to support 4G services. Further, the services can be rolled out in two-three months from the date of spectrum allocation, much shorter than the two-three years expected under the new tender, Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), an officers’ Association of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), said in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The letter, which sought the Prime Minister’s intervention for a faster roll-out of 4G services, also said that BSNL had readied the network to launch 4G services in 2018 with an investment of ₹5,000 crore. The network with BTSs were also set up during this time for 4G services, it said, adding, another ₹1,000-crore investment is all that is required to roll out the services with very good coverage.
Under the new tender, it may take another two-three years to roll out the services, provided the ‘Proof of Concept’ is a “success”, and will cost an estimated ₹9,000 crore which BSNL cannot afford. Further, a delay of another two-three years to launch the services will be detrimental to its revival plan.
“The new tender for 4G equipment may be dealt separately without clubbing with the upgradation. As and when the indigenous core is ready, the equipment can be shifted to it, fully complying with the Government policy,” it said.
ALSO READ: BSNL asks eligible bidders to dial up for 4G services rollout
SNEA has also sought the Prime Minister’s intervention for immediate monetisation of its land assets and clearing all the debts. BSNL has to repay more than ₹6,000 crore of bank loans in the next financial year (FY2021-22), which is equivalent to almost one-third of the company’s revenue.
If BSNL’s land monetisation does not happen by next year, then its revival would also be difficult, SNEA said.
BSNL is using a major portion of the revenue to clear the loans, at a time when the company does not have funds to meet operational expenditure. BSNL’s expansion plan may not take off until the debts are cleared and its financial condition is improved.
SNEA has also requested the Prime Minister to direct authorities to expedite the monetisation of land assets and clear all the liabilities so that entire BSNL revenue can be utilised for operations and development purposes. This issue should be addressed by the Government as “topmost priority”, it added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...