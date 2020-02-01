National

Budget 2020: Allocation for J&K at Rs 30,757 crore; Ladakh at Rs 5,958 crore for FY21

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre has proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

She also said a national policy on statistics will be brought in and added that data must have credibility.

The finance minister also proposed major reform in recruitment of non-gazetted staff.

Published on February 01, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Provide relief to salaried class, invest in rural India: Congress