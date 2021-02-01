Budget 2021-22: Poll-bound Bengal gets a slew of road and welfare projects

With the Assembly polls round the corner in West Bengal, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some projects in the state that include a new “Economic Corridor” covering 675 km-long National Highway works here at an expected investment of ₹25,000 crore.

The road project announced include upgrade and expansion of the existing 560 km stretch between Kolkata and Siliguri, also called Kolkata-Siliguri highway, covering National Highways 12 and 27.

The road also serves as an important link to neighboring countries of Bhutan and Nepal. It serves as a major arterial road cutting across multiple districts of the state. Expansion plans here have been stuck for quite some time because of land acquisition issues.

Siliguri, an important commercial centre in North Bengal region of the state, is the second most important city in West Bengal.

Apart from Bengal, road projects were also announced in other poll-bound states like Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“To further augment road infrastructure, more economic corridors are also being planned. Some are… 675 km of highway works in the state of West Bengal at a cost of ₹25,000 crore including upgradation of existing road-Kolkata – Siliguri,” the Finance Minister said while presenting the Union Budget.

“National Highway works of around ₹19,000 crore are currently in progress in the state of Assam. Further works of more than ₹34,000 crore covering more than 1,300 km of National Highways will be undertaken in the State in the coming three years,” Sitharaman added.

Tea garden welfare scheme

Also announced along with road project was the ₹1,000 crore special scheme for welfare of women and children in West Bengal and Assam’s tea gardens.

Incidentally, the tea gardens, located in the northern region of Bengal, are an important constituency for the BJP. The saffron party has performed exceptionally well in these regions managing a substantial following amongst the tribal population.

Mamata questions intent

The ruling Trinamool Congress reacted strongly to the announcements with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning the Centre’s intent.

“Why do they want to announce projects ahead of elections? Why was it not done earlier,” she said during a public rally.

Banerjee claimed that her government has already been working to clear roadblocks towards expanding the Kolkata-Siliguri highway, but she acknowledged “problems existing in patches”. She added that the state government has already worked on an alternative road plan to ensure faster connectivity to neighbouring countries.

According to Bishwanath Chakraborty, political analyst, the BJP has tried to highlight itself as a “pro-development, pro-industry party”. Talking of infrastructure improvements, especially roads, would help “create aspirations”; and connect “remote areas like tea gardens and people there to main markets and commercial hubs”.

“Roads are an important part of the economic development agenda, and BJP is known to stress on them as a party. It’s a calculated move to project a pro-development image,” he told BusinessLine.

Rabindranath Tagore’s quote

“Quoting Rabindranath Tagore during her Budget speech also indicate the growing thrust the BJP wants to put here. Choice of projects like Kolkata-Silliguri highway, which perhaps cover the maximum number of districts in Bengal is also indicative of the voter-based BJP is targeting,” Chakraborty adds.

Earlier during her Budget speech, the finance minister had quoted Rabindranath Tagore to say “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”