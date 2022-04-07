Budget session ends, Opposition irked over no debate on price rise, farm protests

Both the Houses of Parliament adjourned on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule. The Opposition alleged that the House was adjourned as the Centre is scared of discussing issues such as rising fuel prices and the non implementation of the agreement with protesting farmers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Lok Sabha had 27 sittings lasted for about 177 hours and 50 minutes. “The overall productivity of the House stood at 129 per cent. Also, the House sat late for 40 hours and discussed important issues,” he added.

Discussions on Finance Bill, Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways were held during the session.

As against scheduled 29 sittings, Rajya Sabha had 27 sittings — 10 during the first part of the Budget Session and 17 during the second part. “As against the scheduled sitting time of 127 hours 54 minutes, the House functioned for 127 hours 44 minutes. The productivity of the House would have been 100 per cent but for the loss of 10 minutes,” a release from Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Bills passed

Rajya Sabha passed 11 Bills including the six on Appropriation and Finance Bills that were returned. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was introduced in the House on Thursday. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not make the customary valedictory remarks as the Opposition protested against the refusal to discuss fuel price hike.

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition did their best to redress the grievances of the people. “But, the government is not ready to listen these issues. They are not ready to listen media or discuss this issue in Parliament and even outside,” he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government had committed in the Business Advisory Committee that the issues identified unanimously will be taken up and time was allocated for them. “But, here, it is the breach of the commitment made by the government itself. So, suddenly, the credibility index of government could be a matter of a great question, because, being opposition parties, we cannot dictate how the House will be running. It is the government on whom it is incumbent to transact the business of the House,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his colleague Deepender Hooda had given multiple notices on the state of implementation of the agreement with farmer organisations, which the Government was unwilling to discuss. “So this is the real reason why the House has got adjourned and we have lost two days. When there were bills, time have been allocated, Opposition was prepared to discuss, so the two issues — price rise and farmers organisation agreement, I think the Government did not want to have a discussion and they adjourned the house,” he said.