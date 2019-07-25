National

Budget session extended till Aug 7

New Delhi | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Our Bureau/PTI The Union government has decided to extend the Budget session of the 17th Lok Sabha up to August 7.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here. The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26.

Lok Sabha
