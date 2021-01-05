National

Budget Session likely from January 29, Budget on February 1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  PTI

Session to be held in two parts — from January 29 to February 15, and from March 8 to April 8

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her second Budget on February 1 as the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session be convened from January 29.

According to sources, the Committee recommended the Budget session, the longest among the three sessions (Budget, Monsoon and Winter) to be held in two parts, first from January 29 to February 15 and second from March 8 to April 8. As per the convention, the President is expected to address a joint session of the Parliament on the first day.

Sources mentioned that all Covid protocols will be in place. Also, both the Houses will function for four hours each.

The new session will have very heavy legislative business as the Winter Session was been cancelled while the Monsoon Session was curtailed.

Union Budget
