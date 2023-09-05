CFA Institute and The Hindu businessline are together hosting a webinar, titled ‘Charting a Successful Career in the Investment Management Industry’. This event is scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023, starting at 5 PM.

The webinar will feature many top speakers from industry: Arati Porwal, the Country Head for India at the CFA Institute; Shagun Thukral, a senior investment professional and adjunct faculty; Rinda Lakshmi, vice president and Credit Manager at Northern Trust; and Jayashree Sathy, Managing Director and Head of Investment Analytics at State Street. This insightful event will be moderated by Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor of businessline Portfolio.

The webinar offers participants invaluable insights, professional connections, and a deeper understanding of the industry’s core principles and practices. From in-depth investment analysis to ethical decision-making, the CFA curriculum equips candidates with the tools they need to excel in their careers and make a positive impact on the global financial landscape. Whether you aspire to be a portfolio manager, research analyst, or pursue any other finance-related role, the CFA charter can help one excel in the world of finance. The CFA programme comprises three progressively challenging levels of examinations, each delving deeper into the intricacies of finance, culminating in the prestigious CFA charter.

Globally recognised, holding the CFA charter opens the door to a multitude of career opportunities, Flexibility is a hallmark of the programme, enabling candidates to choose the pace and location of their studies. In March 2023, the CFA Institute announced significant improvements to the CFA programme, aligning with its dedication to prepare candidates for successful finance careers,

CFA Institute Investment Foundations Certificate is tailored for individuals aspiring to or already working in support roles across finance and investment fields, such as marketing, sales, project management, HR, IT, and legal, ESG investing, data science for investments professionals. the CFA Institute has expanded its test centre network, to enhance accessibility and convenience for aspiring CFA candidates.

To register for the webinar, please visit the website at https://bit.ly/CFATHG1 or scan the QR Code