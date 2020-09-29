By-election to select Parliament, Assembly seats on November 3

Elections to one Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and 56 Legislative Assembly seats in 11 States including Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, UP, Nagaland and Manipur will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

Counting of votes in the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary Constituency in UP and the 56 Assembly constituencies in 11 States will take place on November 10, the Commission said in a statement.

While elections will be held for 28 Assembly seats in MP, eight Assembly seats in Gujarat will go to polls. Assembly elections for two seats each will also be held in Karnataka (Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar), Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland and Odisha. Dubbak Assembly constituency will be the lone seat for which elections will take place in Telangana, the Commission’s statement added.

Teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka

Polls for filling the vacancies of two graduate and two teachers’ constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council will take place on October 28 with counting of votes scheduled for November 2, the EC said in a separate statement.

The Commission has said that the notification for the polls will be issued on October 1 with October 8 being the last date for filing nominations.

The decision to hold the elections comes after the EC considered the inputs sent by the Chief Electoral Officer of the State, the Commission said in a statement.