By-elections to Assembly seats in TN, Kerala postponed

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

Polls in West Bengal, Assam also deferred

Elections to the Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatttam Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Kuttanad and Chavara Assembly constituencies in Kerala will not be held just yet, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

These are among the seven legislative Asssembly constituencies in four States to which the Commission has decided to postpone elections. The other States where polls have been postponed include one Assembly constituency in West Bengal (Falakata) and in Rangapara and Sibsagar Assembly constituencies in Assam.

The decision not to hold elections to these Assembly constituencies comes as the Chief Secretaries/Chief Electoral Officers of the respective States wrote to the Commission giving inputs “expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it”, the Commission said in a statement.

