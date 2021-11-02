By-poll results: A political setback to Karnataka CM Bommai

The results of by-polls in two constituencies of Karnataka — Sindagi and Hangal — are in. While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has wrested the Sindagi seat from Janta Dal (Secular) it has ceded the Hangal seat it held, to the Congress. The by-polls were necessitated by the death of sitting legislators.

On the surface, the outcome of the by-polls does not change anything, as the ruling BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the 224 member legislative Karnataka assembly and statewide polls are 18 months away. BJP, even before the by-polls had the support of 123 members, including two independents, while Congress has 69 and JDS 32 legislators.

However, a fine reading of the situation indicates that the outcome is a big political setback to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The new CM who has been at the helm for the last four months, after the party high command removed BS Yediyruappa, was facing his first electoral test. Traditionally by-polls tend to favour the ruling party and any adverse outcome is seen as providing straws in the wind, about the political mood in the State.

Bommai had staked his personal prestige on the outcome of the Hangal polls for two reasons. Hangal is in his native district of Haveri and borders his own Shiggaon constituency. The CM had appealed to voters that they should back their native son. The outcome indicates that the appeals have fallen on deaf ears. After the announcement of results, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Siddaramaiah taunted the CM, saying that inspite of the entire government machinery parking itself in the constituency, BJP had been defeated.

The results also exposed the fissures within the ruling party. A sulking Yediyurappa, still the party mascot in getting votes for the saffron outfit, had campaigned reluctantly with the CM – as evinced by their body language on the campaign trail. The CM’s inability to ensure the win of a party candidate in his own backyard will also reopen the leadership question in the State.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his last visit to the State, had asserted that the party would face the 2023 assembly polls under Bommai’s leadership, the CM’s critics would now have more ammunition to demand a change in leadership.

Even the Sindagi win is being attributed to Yediyurappa as he spent more time in that constituency than in Hangal. CM Bommai clearly has a challenge on his hands, as internal and external rivals sharpen their criticism of his abilities and political performance.