By-polls in 10 States on Nov 3: EC

By-elections to 54 Assembly seats in 10 States, including Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, UP and Nagaland will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Commission also announced that by-polls for the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar and two Assembly constituencies in Manipur will take place on November 7.

Counting of votes in the Valmiki Nagar MP Constituency and the 56 Assembly constituencies will take place on November 10, the official statement said.

Bihar polls

Also, the counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is set for November 10.

Voting is being held on three days — October 28, November 3 and 7 in the State.

Elections in TN, Kerala

Elections to Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatttam Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Kuttanad and Chavara Assembly constituencies in Kerala will not be held just yet, the Commission announced.

These are among the seven Legislative Assembly constituencies in four States to which the Commission has decided to postpone elections.

The other states where polls have been postponed include one Assembly constituency in West Bengal (Falakata) and in Rangapara and Sibsagar Assembly constituencies in Assam.

Officials cite ‘difficulties’

The decision not to hold elections to these Assembly constituencies comes as the Chief Secretaries/Chief Electoral Officers of the respective states wrote to the Commission giving inputs “expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it,” the Commission said in a statement. Among the 56 Assembly constituencies to which polls will be held next month are 28 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat and seven in UP.

Assembly elections for two seats each will also be held in Karnataka (Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar), Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland and Odisha. Dubbak Assembly constituency will be the lone seat for which elections will take place in Telangana, the Commission’s statement adds.

The Commission also announced that polls for filling the vacancies of two graduate and two teachers’ constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Council will take place on October 28 with counting of votes scheduled for November 2.