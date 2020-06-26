National

By spot purchase of power on exchanges, AP saves ₹700 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

File photo   -  Bloomberg

Taking advantage of lower than normal demand during the Covid lockdown, Andhra Pradesh has saved over ₹700 crore by purchase of power from spot exchanges with the average price working out to ₹1.63 to ₹2.80 per unit.

In addition, the utilities saved ₹4,783.23 crore by reducing cost of service from ₹48,110.79 crore in 2018-19 to ₹43,327.56 crore in FY2019-20 through various efficiency measures.

In a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said, “Andhra Pradesh is an example for other States in sourcing low cost power. Providing 24x7 power without interruptions has been dominating the agenda of other States so far. Now they are looking at sourcing low cost power.”

The State is working towards supplying power at lower prices as this will benefit consumers across segments and boost industrial and economic development.

As a part of this thinking, the State government is extending a subsidy of ₹11,311.7 crore for 2020-21 and has allocated ₹8,353.58 crore for providing 9-hours free power during day time to all 18.5 lakh agriculture services. And, for the first time, it has agreed to pay ₹1,707.05 crore towards domestic subsidy.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Andhra Pradesh
power and distribution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
West Bengal caps Covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals