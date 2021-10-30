Bypoll: Huzurabad sees record polling of 86.33 per cent

The bypoll for Telangana’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency has set a record with 86.33 per cent polling at 7 pm on Saturday.

Disclosing this to newspersons here, State Election Commissioner, Sasank Goel, said the poll percentage was higher than the voter turnout registered in the state assembly elections of 2018. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The percentage of polling could be a tad higher than 86.33 per cent as polling was continuing beyond the deadline of 7 pm in a couple of polling booths, which started the polling late due to technical issues in electronic voting machines.

The bypoll has attracted huge attention as the contest features the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which has held the seat for nearly two decades, and former minister Eatala Rajender, who is now contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

As many as 30 candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is between the ruling TRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to analysts.

The by-election was necessitated following Rajender’s resignation on June 4 from the TRS and his MLA post, after being unceremoniously dropped from the Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing by a firm owned by his family.