Bypolls for 7 Rajya Sabha seats on Oct 4

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The position of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha is expected to be slightly strengthened as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced dates for bypolls to seven Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.
At least one of the two seats in Tamil Nadu, which were with the AIADMK, will likely go to the ruling DMK-led alliance.
One seat in West Bengal, belonged to Trinamool Congress leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia, may go to firebrand leader Sushmita Dev, who recently joined TMC after resigning her position as the women’s wing leader of the Congress.
In Assam, one seat is vacant after the resignation of Biswajit Daimary, who joined BJP after resigning from Bodoland People’s Front. He is now the Speaker of the State Assembly. The BJP may use the seat to send Cabinet Minister Sarbanand Sonowal. In Maharashtra too, the Congress is likely to get the seat which fell vacant after the death of young party MP Rajeev Satav. In Puducherry, the ruling NDA may retain the seat as the term of AIADMK N Gokulakrishnan comes to an end in October.
In Madhya Pradesh too, the NDA will be able to send one of its leader to fill the vacancy of Thawarchand Gehlot, who resigned to take up the assignment of Karnataka Governor.
The polls to all these seven seats will take place on October 4, a release from the ECI said. The election to one seat from Kerala, however, will be delayed. The ECI cited Covid situation for not holding the election from the State. “The chief secretaries of States concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the ECI release said.
