Bypolls in 2 Gujarat assembly seats on October 21

Radhanpur and Bayad assembly constituencies in Gujarat will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes polled will be on October 24, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday.

The announcement of two by-elections for the Gujarat assembly comes a day after the EC announced that the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana will go to polls on October 21. Bypolls to 64 sssembly constituencies in various States and one Parliamentary constituency will also be held on October 21 and the counting will be on October 24.

The EC’s Sunday order said that it will use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATS) in the two by-elections in Gujarat in all the polling stations. Furthermore, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)has already come into immediate effect, it said .

“The MCC shall be applicable to all candidates, political parties and the State governments concerned. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Union Government for the district of the State concerned,” the ECorder said.