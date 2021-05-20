C-CAMP gets funding from Mercedes Benz India to augment Karnataka’s healthcare infrastructure

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has received CSR funding from Mercedes Benz Research & Development India (MBRDI) towards deploying about 110 oxygen concentrators from Germany in public healthcare centres across Karnataka.

The machines that have already arrived in Bengaluru, are to be deployed in partnership with BBMP (Bengaluru’s civic body) and the Karnataka Health Department. The effort that has been facilitated by the Nayonika Eyecare Charitable Trust, the German Consulate General, Bengaluru and the Indian Embassy in Germany, is one of the many national and international CSR fund-raising initiatives being co-ordinated by C-CAMP to aid India’s Covid response with life-saving technologies and innovations.

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO & Director, said: “Oxygen concentrators have the potential to address the critical gap in oxygen supply that we are witnessing across India. Lives can be saved with this technology. C-CAMP is happy to contribute to Karnataka’s ongoing combat by bringing this much-needed resource to the State. We are planning on collaborating with the Karnataka Government on deployment in public healthcare centres, including makeshift hospitals and Covid-care facilities, which especially lack infrastructure for cryogenic oxygen.”

Given the prohibitive cost and logistics associated with liquid oxygen tankers and the dearth of pressurised medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators have emerged as a less expensive, more convenient and foolproof alternative. Oxygen concentrators concentrate the oxygen from ambient air by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched gas stream using pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology. The consignment of 110 concentrators imported by C-CAMP have been manufactured by Phillips, are lightweight, easy-to-use and low maintenance.

Speaking on the importance of such multi-partner PPP collaborations in rapid mobilisation in an emergency, Dr Taslim said: “The C-CAMP-MBRDI partnership was turned around in an unprecedented urgency and definitely shows the way for greater ecosystem participation in order to bring forward more helping hands from India & abroad in this hour of need.”

C-CAMP has been associated with multi-partner coalitions for emergency response to the pandemic. As a premier bio innovation hub, it has implemented, anchored and expressly mobilised three of India’s most crucial multi-partner innovation programmes, C-CIDA, N-BRIC and InDx to give teeth to the public healthcare system in the form of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine delivery.