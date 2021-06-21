Karnataka Cabinet clears ₹196-crore greenfield airport at Hassan

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the construction of a greenfield domestic airport at Hassan.
The airport will promote industries in the region and decongest Bengaluru.
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Home Minister, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that the airport construction works are being taken up at a cost of ₹196.35 crore and will be in two phases.
The airport was a long pending demand from the region, conceived by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in 2007. The construction work was delayed as many power lines had to be shifted. Now in the last one year progress was made in clearing all hurdles in the 2-3 km radius of the airport site.
The foundation stone for the airport was laid by Deve Gowda in 2007, when the JDS-BJP coalition was in power was to be taken up on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model and Jupiter Aviation Services Ltd. had signed an agreement with the Sstate government. The private partner did not commence the work as it wanted more land to build the airport. The agreement was cancelled during the previous JDS-Congress government.
The Cabinet approved amendments to the Karnataka Contingency Fund and plans to bring the amendment by way of an ordinance - The Karnataka Contingency Fund Amendment ordinance 2021.
The minister said “This is being done for utilisation of funds to handle Covid-19 pandemic in the State. Earlier, the Act had a spending/drawing limit of ₹500 crore. Now with the amendment ₹2,500 crore can be spent for emergencies.”
Bommai said today’s Cabinet also approved ₹1,500 crore World Bank funding for the assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) in phase II and Phase III in respect of 58 dams.
The Cabinet also accorded approval to take up three lift irrigation projects worth ₹1,252 crore cleared by Nabard.
The Rs ₹415 crore project is related to filling up 94 tanks in Honnali taluk in Davangere district by lifting water from Tungabhadra. Rs ₹670 crore is for filling up 74 tanks in Kudligi assembly in Bellary district by lifting water from Tungabhadra and Rs ₹167 crore for augmentation of tanks under Sasvehalli lift irrigation scheme near Honnali taluk in Davangere in two stages.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...