Cabinet reshuffle: Three ministers resign, probable leaders reach Modi’s residence

About a dozen BJP MPs and senior leaders of NDA allies such as JD(U), LJP and Apna Dal reached the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle of Cabinet scheduled at 6 pm. BJP top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda are also at the Prime Minister’s residence. More than 40 ministers are likely to be sworn in, in the evening.

Cabinet rejig imminent; hopefuls head to Delhi

Ahead of the reshuffle, three senior members in the Cabinet have resigned. Leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha and Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot resigned from the Cabinet and Rajya Sabha. He is being appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishant has also resigned, so as Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

BJP general secretary and senior MP Bhupender Yadav, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, MP in Rajya Sabha and former minister in Manmohan Singh Cabinet Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane are in Modi's residence apparently after a direction from the Prime Minister's Office.

JD (U) leader in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh and the new president of LJP Pashupati Nath Paras, brother of the party's founder Ram Vilas Paswan have also reached Modi's residence. Bhiwandi MP Kapil Patil, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel and MP from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt are also there at PM's residence.

Ministers of State Anurag Thakur, Purshottam Rupala and G Kishen Reddy are also in the Lok Kalyan Marg expecting an elevation. BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Shobha Karadlaje, Pritam Munde and Santanu Thakur are also present in the meeting with Modi. The swearing in will take place at 6 pm.

Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled