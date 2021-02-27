Cabinet Secretary to review spurt in Covid-19 cases in 8 States

As eight States are showing an upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases, Cabinet Secretary convened a meeting with top officials in the these States on Saturday to take stock of the situation as well as to see what could be done to arrest the trend.

Among the States that are witnessing an increase in Covid-19 cases are Maharahstra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The first six States accounted for nearly 86 per cent of 16,675 cases detected in past 24 hours till Saturday morning. Maharashtra with 8,333 cases accounted for half the new cases followed by Kerala with reported 3,671 cases.

Till Saturday morning, a total of 1,42,42,547 vaccinations have been carried out in the country. On Friday alone 7,69,904 Covid-19 shots were administered in the country. The Health Minister already announced that there would not be any vaccination sessions in the country on Saturday and Sunday as the Co-WIN platform is being upgraded to allow self-registration which is key for the next phase of vaccination where people above 60 and people with co-morbidities above 45 to be immunised from Monday.