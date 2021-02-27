Cabinet Secretary to review spurt in Covid-19 cases in 8 States

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As eight States are showing an upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases, Cabinet Secretary convened a meeting with top officials in the these States on Saturday to take stock of the situation as well as to see what could be done to arrest the trend.
Among the States that are witnessing an increase in Covid-19 cases are Maharahstra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The first six States accounted for nearly 86 per cent of 16,675 cases detected in past 24 hours till Saturday morning. Maharashtra with 8,333 cases accounted for half the new cases followed by Kerala with reported 3,671 cases.
Till Saturday morning, a total of 1,42,42,547 vaccinations have been carried out in the country. On Friday alone 7,69,904 Covid-19 shots were administered in the country. The Health Minister already announced that there would not be any vaccination sessions in the country on Saturday and Sunday as the Co-WIN platform is being upgraded to allow self-registration which is key for the next phase of vaccination where people above 60 and people with co-morbidities above 45 to be immunised from Monday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...