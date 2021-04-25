Call the bluff of vaccine manufacturers: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is time to call the bluff of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - two Covid vaccine manufacturers in the country.

He said the manufacturers have now put five different prices on the tanks for similar vaccines and the Centre is silent. "It is time to call the bluff of the two manufacturers," the veteran leader said.

He suggested that the way to call the bluff is by invoking compulsory licencing and invite price bids from other pharma manufacturers that will include royalty payable to both the companies. "L1, L2 etc will reveal the true cost of manufacturing of the two vaccines including a reasonable profit," he added.

Chidambaram said there is a body of opinion that holds that even at ₹ 150 per dose, the two current manufacturers will make a small profit. "If true, at ₹ 400-1000, it will be profiteering. Perhaps that is what the government wants. Will the Ministry of Health please respond?," he asked.