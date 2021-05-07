Call to become ‘Covid-19 warrior’ in Kerala

The Kerala Chapter of Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI) and theIndian Red Cross Society (IRCS) state branch have made an impassioned plea to those willing to ‘make a change’ to become volunteers in the healthcare sector and bolster the fight against the raging Covid pandemic.

As volunteers, they will assist the medical fraternity in Thiruvananthapuram with the motto, 'Be a Covid-19 Warrior. Let us rebuild the health and safety of our city. Let us spread care, not Covid.'

Volunteers who complete a minimum stipulated period will be honoured with a Certificate of Appreciation jointly by the AHPI and the IRCS. In addition, the volunteers will also be given an honorarium as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Doctors with MBBS or equivalent degree from any country as minimum qualification can volunteer. There will be no age bar. Even final year MBBS students can come forward. Nurses having a BSc degree/GNM can apply. Again, there is no age bar for them.

Any resident of Thiruvananthapuram who has passed Pre-Degree/Plus Two or equivalent in the 40-50 age group with basic literacy in computer will be preferred. No one is overqualified for volunteering.

Those interested may contact Ratheesh Chandran +91 989 511 5892, 0471 2478106 or email their CV to redcrosskeralastatebranch@gmail.com.