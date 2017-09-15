Call to make Visweswaraya’s birthplace an innovation hub

Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to develop Muddenahalli on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur, the birthplace of eminent engineer M Visweswaraya as an ‘Innovative Educational Hub’ on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Visvesvaraya Institute of Advanced Technology (VIAT), the flagship institution of the VTU, is already located at the foothills of the Nandi hills. The Puttaparti-headquartered Sri Sathya Sai University is also located at Muddenhalli.

Earlier in March 2015, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the government has sanctioned an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for Karnataka. However, Dharwad had been selected for the IIT on the basis of its infrastructure facilities and other provisions.

The government is working to develop Chickballapur as a satellite town on the lines of Yelahanka and Kengeri.