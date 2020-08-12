Calm returns in Rajasthan Congress; time to ‘forgive, forget and move on’, says Gehlot

Office buzz
The camps belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former PCC president Sachin Pilot seem to have reconciled to the proposal of truce from the party high command. The MLAs in both the camps returned to Jaipur on Wednesday after the party leadership’s assurance that a three-member panel will look into the grievances of Pilot. The Congress had said on Tuesday that Rajasthan crisis is a closed chapter.
Gehlot, talking to media persons in Jaisalmer, said resentment among Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the political crisis in Rajasthan broke out was natural but he has exhorted them to “bear” with it to save democracy.
Before leaving for his hometown Jodhpur, Gehlot told reporters, “It is natural for them (MLAs) to be upset. The way this episode happened, they had to stay in hotels... so it was natural to be upset.”
“I have exhorted them that in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and for saving democracy, sometimes we have to bear,” he said.
Asked how he sees the entire episode, Gehlot said, “Forget, forgive and move on in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and democracy. Democracy is under threat. This is the fight to save democracy in which our MLAs gave their support.” He said more than 100 MLAs stayed together for such a long time which is a big thing in itself and something like this has never happened in the history of the country.
“Our fight to save democracy will continue in the future because people gave us the mandate. It is our responsibility to keep that trust and deliver good governance and also fight with the coronavirus pandemic collectively. This victory is actually the victory of the people of the State,” he added. Gehlot said people called up Congress MLAs and motivated them. They told the MLAs not to worry even if it takes one or two months for this crisis to end. The government should win and it should be stable. After spending time together for a month, the relations and bonding between the MLAs have become stronger, he said.
“We will work together. Our colleagues who had left have also returned. I hope that all, after the settling of complaints and grievances, will work to fulfil our commitment to serve the state,” Gehlot said, referring to the Pilot-led rebel camp.
AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, who too came to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, said the MLAs remained united. Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said the dissident MLAs have returned unconditionally. Congress deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary called the events a victory of the Congress and the BJP’s defeat.
