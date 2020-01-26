‘Can Do’ is the emerging theme of 2020: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that ‘can do’ is emerging as new theme of the current year. He also urged to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

Addressing 61st edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said that the enthusiasm and fervour of the people remained constant even as days, weeks and months keep seeing change and years witness transformation, “And of course, we are no less… we are certain to outdo ourselves. The spirit of ‘can do’, is emerging as a new resolve,” he said while adding that the sentiment of contributing positively to the country and society is gaining strength, day by day.

Water conservation

Highlighting the importance of public participation, he said that the ethos of public participation, besides in the area of sanitation, is rising rapidly on another front and that is water conservation.

Quite a few extensive and innovative efforts are under way, in every corner of the country, for the sake of conserving water. “It gives me joy to let you know that the Jal-Shakti Campaign that commenced last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation.” A large number of water bodies have been built. He mentioned especially about the make-over of two step-wells — one in Jallore (Rajasthan) and another in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Violence is no answer

Mentioning the surrender of 644 militants in Assam and 80 in Tripura recently, he said that those who had picked up weapons thinking that violence could solve problems, now firmly believe that the only way to solve any dispute is peace and togetherness.

“On the solemn occasion of Republic day, I would appeal to anyone in any part of the country, who’s still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream. They should have faith in their own capabilities and the capabilities of this country to resolve issues peacefully,” he said.

He asked the audience about any place where life has turned better due to violence and peace and goodwill have been impediments in the quest of a good life. He emphasised that violence never resolves any issue. “No problem in the world can be solved by creating another problem. It can only be solved by seeking an optimal solution. Come, let’s together forge a new India, where every issue is resolved on a platform of peace,” he said.