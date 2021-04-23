Canada bans flights to and from India

Canada hassuspended all flights to and from India for the next 30 days due to rising Covid-19 cases. The flights from Pakistan have also been banned. During a virtual press conference, the Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that because an increasing number of travellers from both the countries have been arriving in Canada with Covid-19, all commercial and private passenger flights have been barred.

Connecting flights have been permitted. However, it would be compulsory for passengers to produce negative RT-PCR test reports on arrival.

The Canadian government has said that it will permit cargo shipments of essential goods.

Prior to this, Hongkong, the US, the UK, Dubai among others have banned flights to and from India.