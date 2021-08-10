National

Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India

Reuters | Updated on August 10, 2021

Ban likely to be extended to September 21 due to risks posed by Covid-19

OTTAWA, August 9 Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers

civil aviation
Canada
