Capgemini partners with Maharashtra govt, BMC to support their fight against Covid-19

Capgemini, a French multinational corporation, announced that as part of its global Social Response Unit activities, it would extend its support to the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts.

The collaboration aims to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and provide critical care to those affected, the company mentioned in its official release.

Capgemini signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to provide 65 fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the following hospitals: (KEM) King Edward Memorial Hospital Mumbai (25 ICU Beds), (LTMGH) Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (20 ICU Beds), and B. Y. L. Nair Charitable Hospital (20 ICU Beds) in Mumbai.

These ICU beds will be fully equipped with ventilators, (ECG) Electrocardiography monitors, and other critical ICU patient monitoring devices used to treat critical Covid-19 patients, as per the official announcement.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said: “big companies like Capgemini have definitely contributed to this fight by providing beds and other medical equipment for the intensive care units of the hospitals.”

The CM thanked Capgemini for this initiative and commended the company in its efforts of furthering social impact and setting an example by being committed to maintaining social health.

According to the CM, the fight with the coronavirus will continue for some more time. Along with the government, the people, the industry, and other influential sections of the society should also participate and strengthen the hand of the government.