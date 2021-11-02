Capt Amarinder Singh floats new party; says he’s hurt but not retiring

Former chief minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a new party, the Punjab Lok Congress, on Tuesday and sent an emotional resignation letter to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He said the party’s top leaders, including Gandhi, conspired to oust him from the party.

In the seven-page letter, Singh reiterated his allegations against PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and former AICC general secretary Harish Rawat. “I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now,” he wrote in the letter.

‘Love for Punjab’

Singh said the Congress president never understood him or his character. “You thought I was getting on in years and should be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away,” he said.

Singh said Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse him and his government on a regular basis. “I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately,” he said. He accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of taking Sidhu’s side.

“Unfortunately rather than being reined-in, he was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary In-charge Harish Rawat,” Singh charged.